Cameron County reports 50 new positive cases of COVID-19, 2 unvaccinated COVID-19 related deaths

Cameron County confirmed an additional 50 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and two COVID-19 related deaths, according to a report released Tuesday.

The two individuals who died from COVID-related complications were not vaccinated, according to the report.

Of the 50 cases reported, 16 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 50 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 7 people 16 people 9 people 8 people 3 people 5 people 2 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 52,403 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 48,068 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 80.52% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.

