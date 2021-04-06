Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 184 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported seven coronavirus-related deaths and 184 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included four males males and three females from the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen and San Benito, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,588 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 184 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 38,864 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

35,952 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.