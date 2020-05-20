Cameron County reports two more COVID-19 deaths, reaches 664 total cases

Cameron County officials confirmed two more coronavirus-related deaths involving nursing home residents on Wednesday. The county has now reported 32 deaths.

The deceased were identified as a 75-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man, both who were residents of Windsor Atrium in Harlingen, according to a county news release.

Officials also announced 15 more people tested positive for COVID-19. Bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 664.

The new patients include 12 Brownsville residents, the youngest being 2 years old, and individuals from Los Fresnos, San Benito and Santa Rosa.

According to the news release, an additional eight people have been released from isolation, raising the total to 418 who have reportedly recovered.