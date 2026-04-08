Cameron County sets safeguards for data centers to protect electric grid
Cameron County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday that addresses potential data centers coming to the Rio Grande Valley.
The resolution cites that the state of Texas has “emerged as a national leader in attracting data center investment due to its business-friendly climate and energy resources.”
The resolution reads that commissioners support economic growth but are against the use of "open loop evaporative cooling systems or other high-volume potable water consumption technologies."
RELATED STORY: Texas is giving data centers more than $1 billion in tax breaks each year
During the commissioners court meeting, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. said the biggest concern is the impact data centers have on water and electricity.
The court is also against data centers that don't add "safeguards" to protect the county's natural resources.
"We'll be working with any municipality within the county to address this and make sure that while at the moment it might not be able to be precluded we're looking for ways to make sure that any potential data center addresses all of these," Trevino said.
Other safeguards in the resolution include protecting electric grid reliability and agricultural lands.
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