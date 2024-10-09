Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrest man for allegedly threatening family with homemade bomb

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who allegedly threatened his family with a bomb.

The incident occurred on Oct. 6 at the 20000 block of Godwin Road in Harlingen.

Deputies with the sheriff's office said 49-year-old Rolando Partida Jr. threatened his family members when they saw him placing rifle ammunition into a metal socket.

The sheriff's office said Partida told his family he "would make the device explode with both of them in the house."

Deputies spoke with Partida who admitted he had an argument with his family member and did say that the device he was building was a bomb.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located several items that may be considered parts of a homemade bomb, such as wires, riffle ammunition and shell casings. They also recovered two artifacts described as "metal sockets with shotgun shells" inside them, wrapped with electrical tape.

Partida was placed under arrest and is facing a charge of terroristic threats.