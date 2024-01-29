Cameron County Sheriff's Office identifies victims in weekend shooting

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office have identified the two victims killed in a shooting over the weekend in Brownsville.

Deputies with the sheriff's office identified 24-year-old Jose Santiago Sanchez and 26-year-old Eduardo Sebastian Alamillo Martinez as the two men who were found dead at the 6800 block of Greystone from gunshot wounds on Saturday.

Investigators initiated a murder investigation and have gathered evidence and statements from witnesses. An autopsy has been ordered for Sanchez and Martinez.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 956-554-6700 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.