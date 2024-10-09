Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Man arrested after breaking into home with machete

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a home with a machete on October 6.

Daniel Garza was arrested after he was accused of the break-in and refused to cooperate with authorities.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the 34000 block of Ebony Road in Los Fresnos in reference to a fight in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies found two subjects on the ground fighting. They managed to separate and detain them both for investigation.

The sheriff's office said the victim stated that moments earlier, he had witnessed an intoxicated subject, identified as Garza, "make a forced and unconsented entrance" into his home by climbing through the window with a machete. Garza then allegedly went towards the victim aggressively.

The victim defended himself and attempted to take the machete away from Garza. A struggle ensued, and the victim fought and restrained Garza until deputies arrived, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies attempted to speak to Garza, but he was refusing to say anything. He was arrested for burglary of habitation with intent to commit a felony.