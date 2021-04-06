Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties participating in sixth week of Save Our Seniors initiative
Cameron, Hidalgo and Willacy counties are among the 46 Texas counties that will be participating in a state effort to get seniors vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
As part of the Save Our Seniors program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Military Department will work alongside local jurisdictions to set up a central drive-through vaccine clinics in each community or administer directly to homebound seniors, according to a news release from the governor’s office.
Local officials will identify vulnerable residents in their communities to participate in this program. According to the release, 107 Texas counties have participated in the program since it was announced last month.
Counties participating in the sixth round of the program include: Aransas, Bowie, Brooks, Calhoun, Cameron, Cass, Coke, Dallas, DeWitt, Duval, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hockley, Hopkins, Karnes, Kinney, Leon, Liberty, Lubbock, Madison, Marion, Matagorda, Mason, Maverick, Orange, Palo Pinto, Rains, Robertson, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Shelby, Sherman, Sutton, Terry, Titus, Trinity, Upshur, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Waller, Webb, Willacy, Williamson, and Wood.
