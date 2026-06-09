Candidates make their final push for the TSC Place 1 seat

The runoff election for the Texas Southmost College Place 1 Trustee seat is in its final days.

Early voting ends Tuesday, June 9. Election Day is Saturday, June 13.

Two candidates are on the ballot.

J.J. De Leon is challenging the incumbent. He previously served on the TSC board and says his campaign is built on transparency, accountability and honest change.

He says he wants to be a voice for the community.

"I think there's always a need for change,” De Leon said.

Incumbent Adela Garza says the college is already heading in the right direction. She points to TSC's growth with more than 70 career and technical programs and says the college is positioned to adapt to the region's growing workforce needs.

"I've served on the board long enough to know that I'm needed and that I've done well and that my community has supported me and I've delivered," Garza said.

The winner will represent the community for the next six years.

Watch the video above for the full story.