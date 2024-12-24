Car inspection law sparks safety concerns

Mechanic shops that handle state inspections say they’re bracing for a drop in customers and revenue.

Starting on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, Texas will no longer require car safety inspections when renewing vehicle registrations.

Adam De La Rosa, manager of the store Dipsticks Oil Change, said the new rule will affect businesses.

“It would've brought a lot of business, because right now we had like seven cars run out because we don't do inspections, but that will hurt the others shops,” De La Rosa said.

Instead of paying for the inspection, drivers will now be charged a $7.50 inspection program replacement fee when registering their vehicle.

While some drivers welcome the change, others like Hidalgo resident Marcos Marquez questions the future of road safety

“It's wrong, they're taking away responsibilities from people, responsibilities that people should have and now they don’t. That's a danger to us who want to do things right,” Marquez said.

Dipsticks Oil Change opened their doors just three months ago, and they're advising customers to stay vigilant.

“There are cars in the streets right now that are not safe, and if they're going to take it off, it's going to be worse for them,” De La Rosa said.

The new law does not apply to commercial vehicles.

