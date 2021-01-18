Catholic sisters run marathons in an effort to raise money for Proyecto Juan Diego

Two Catholic sisters took to the streets on Sunday to raise money for their Brownsville nonprofit.

Catholic sisters Elizabeth Sjoberg and Sharon Horace are both part of the "Daughters of Charity" female community that serves across the country.

Sister Elizabeth ran 26 miles and Sister Sharon ran a half marathon in an effort to raise money for Proyecto Juan Diego. They started off at the Brownsville Event Center and visited the Brownsville Children's Museum, the Resaca Trails and Cameron Park on their way back to Proyecto Juan Diego.

"This is an opportunity to raise awareness about the ministry that we're doing and also to honor the people of this area," Sjoberg said. "It's a privilege to walk with them and today we're running."

