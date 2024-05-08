RGV Startup Week focuses on providing resources, information to aspiring entrepreneurs

Free business advice is available for entrepreneurs, from helping get their business off the ground to helping a current business grow.

It's the start of RGV Startup Week in Brownsville. It's a week-long conference dedicated to providing resources and information for entrepreneurs.

Hundreds of people from across the Rio Grande Valley are making their way to the E-Bridge Center to learn more.

83 speakers, all with an entrepreneurial background, are involved in the week-long event.

"We want to support entrepreneurs, we want to connect to them, we want to build up this ecosystem of entrepreneurs in the Rio Grande Valley," Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation Vice President Nathan Burkhart said.

Burkhart says he wants entrepreneurs to know local resources are available to help get businesses off the ground.

"If you want to start a business, if you want to create a venture, you can do so here," Burkhart said.

The event is free and open to the public.

For a schedule of sessions being offered, click here.