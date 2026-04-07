Cause of fire that destroyed Donna mobile home is undetermined, Hidalgo County fire marshal says
The cause of the fire that destroyed an RV travel trailer where a family of six in Donna was living is undetermined at this time, according to Hidalgo County Fire Marshal Homero Garza.
Garza said the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area, and it is very difficult to narrow down a possible source.
RELATED STORY: Donna family of 6 loses their house in trailer home fire
The fire occurred on Sunday, April 5, in the 300 block of Aaron Street in Donna.
As previously reported, a mother and her five children were living in the trailer and are now without a home.
Garza said the American Red Cross has been notified and has already reached out to the family.
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