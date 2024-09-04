CBP officers arrest two men wanted in Hidalgo County for sex crimes involving minors

Two men wanted in Hidalgo County on two separate felony warrants for sex-related offenses involving minors were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Donna International Crossing.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Robert Martinez, a U.S. citizen, was arrested on Aug. 31. Martinez was referred for a secondary inspection when his identity was verified and CBP officers discovered the outstanding felony warrant.

Martinez was wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child, issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

The news release said 47-year-old Jorge Luis Estrada, a Mexican citizen, was arrested on Sept. 1.

Estrada was referred for secondary inspection when CBP officers verified his identity and discovered he had an outstanding felony warrant. He was wanted for sex offense against a child - fondling issued by the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.

Martinez and Estrada were turned over to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office for adjudication of the warrants.