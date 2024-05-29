CBP Officers at Hidalgo Int'l Bridge Arrest Beaumont Fugitive

HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a 59-year-old man who had escaped from a prison in Beaumont back in July.

Salvador Garcia Jr., a U.S. citizen, was apprehended by Mexican authorities after having been notified that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for having escaped custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Garcia was remanded to federal custody for his alleged involvement with Mexican cartels in smuggling more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana into the United States.

Garcia was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.