CBP Officers at Hidalgo Int'l Bridge Arrest Beaumont Fugitive
HIDALGO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a 59-year-old man who had escaped from a prison in Beaumont back in July.
Salvador Garcia Jr., a U.S. citizen, was apprehended by Mexican authorities after having been notified that he was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for having escaped custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Garcia was remanded to federal custody for his alleged involvement with Mexican cartels in smuggling more than 4,000 pounds of marijuana into the United States.
Garcia was turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
More News
News Video
-
Road expansion project in Peñitas receives additional funding
-
Record heat is killing stray animals, experts say
-
Rio Grande City man pleads guilty in grandfather’s stabbing death
-
Houston murder suspect turns himself in to Donna police
-
Dirty Al's in Port Isabel fined over alleged child labor law violations
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High & Harlingen South Softball Regional Final Highlights 5-27
-
McAllen Memorial Baseball Regional SemiFinal Highlights 5-25
-
Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
-
Port Isabel's Tristian Garcia signs for Texas Southern Baseball
-
Five Edinburg High Bobcats sign Collegiate Letter of Intent