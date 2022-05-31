Ceremony held on South Padre Island to honor arrival of USS Kitty Hawk

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday at Isla Blanca Park near the Cameron County amphitheater to honor the arrival of the USS Kitty Hawk.

The USS Kitty Hawk started her final voyage at the beginning of January and made the 16,000-mile trip to South Padre Island.

She will be then taken to the Port of Brownsville where she will be recycled.

Correction: The USS Kitty Hawk made a 16,000-mile trip to South Padre Island, not 60,000.