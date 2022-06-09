'Change of leadership' at Donna Police Department, interim city manager says

KRGV File Photo

There's been a "change of leadership" at the Donna Police Department, according to Donna Interim City Manager Frank Perez.

In a statement sent to Channel 5 News, Perez said the decision was made based on "the best interest, safety and welfare of citizens."

"No position or office in the city, including my own, is more important than the safety and the security of our citizens and students," Perez said in the statement.

Perez said no further comment would be made on the matter.

Channel 5 News has filed a public information request regarding the employment status of Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.

Guerrero was previously suspended with pay on March 25 after he allegedly conducted himself "in a manner that was wholly unbecoming of an officer and a department head", according to records previously obtained by Channel 5 News. The suspension was terminated on April 4.

Guerrero is still listed as the city's police chief on the city's website as of Thursday afternoon.

