'Change of leadership' at Donna Police Department, interim city manager says
There's been a "change of leadership" at the Donna Police Department, according to Donna Interim City Manager Frank Perez.
In a statement sent to Channel 5 News, Perez said the decision was made based on "the best interest, safety and welfare of citizens."
RELATED: Public records request points to a 10-day suspension of Donna police chief
"No position or office in the city, including my own, is more important than the safety and the security of our citizens and students," Perez said in the statement.
Perez said no further comment would be made on the matter.
Channel 5 News has filed a public information request regarding the employment status of Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero.
Guerrero was previously suspended with pay on March 25 after he allegedly conducted himself "in a manner that was wholly unbecoming of an officer and a department head", according to records previously obtained by Channel 5 News. The suspension was terminated on April 4.
Guerrero is still listed as the city's police chief on the city's website as of Thursday afternoon.
Read the entire statement below:
"June 9, 2022
To whom this may concern,
All matters dealing with the City of Donna personnel, their duties and how those duties and responsibilities are discharged are taken seriously and addressed accordingly. Decisions regarding personnel are and should be made on what is deemed to be in the best interest, safety, and welfare of all citizens. No position or office in the city, including my own, is more important than the safety and the security of our citizens and students. The decision for a change of leadership in the Donna Police Department was based on that criterion. With due regard to privacy rights, I will have no further comment at this time.
Sincerely,
Frank Perez, Interim City Manager
City of Donna."
