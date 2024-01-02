City of Donna remains elusive on employment status of police chief

After receiving several emails from viewers last month regarding the rumored suspension of Donna’s police chief, Channel 5 News worked to verify the employment status of Gilbert Guerrero with the city.

Channel 5 News called the city a dozen times for a response. City employees referred Channel 5 News to interim City Manager Frank Perez, but calls to him went to voicemail.

A series of public information requests were submitted to the city in person at city hall, where Channel 5 News stumbled unto Perez.

“I'd just like to let you know that he's working, and he's doing well," Perez said before driving off.

The city of Donna has 10 days to respond to each individual request, unless they work to seek an opinion from the office of the Texas Attorney General.