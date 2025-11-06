Chihuahua credited with saving Starr County family from house fire

Adrian and Nora Canales have lived in their home in the community of Salineño since the 1970s.

It's a home they said they built with their own hands, piece by piece over decades.

Everything changed on Monday morning when fire and smoke filled their home.

But what woke the couple up wasn't the fire, it was the barking of their 7-year-old Chihuahua, Bella.

“If it wasn't for her barking and me waking up, I think things would've been a lot worse than they are right now,” Adrian said.

With no cell service to call 911, Adrian and Nora took matters into their own hands.

“I just dropped the phone and my wife ended up bringing a water hose through the door,” Adrian said. “The smoke was unbearable, I couldn't see two feet in front of me."

Using two garden hoses to put out the fire, the couple was able to save much of the home from being destroyed.

But even in the charred aftermath, a few items were left untouched: their wedding portrait, a crucifix, a rosary, and a portrait of the Virgin Mary.

“Our Virgin Mary helped us, nothing beyond recovery happened to us,” Nora said.

The couple said the portrait was part of their altar. A candle that was on the altar is believed to have been the cause of the fire.

Nora said the altar and curtains that surrounded the portrait were damaged, but the portrait itself was not burned or damaged.

The couple said the portrait remains a symbol of hope, faith and love that can't be destroyed, even by a fire.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the Canales family recover from the fire. Click here to donate.

