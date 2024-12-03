Christmas arrives at John Knox Village in Weslaco

Christmas is 23 days away and people living at the John Knox Village in Weslaco are enjoying some early decorations.

John Knox Village is home to hundreds of people, but what makes the facility feel like a home is Cindy Molina.

Molina started as a CNA four years ago and transitioned to activity director. She says it was an easy transition.

"I finally decided to do activities, and I'm glad I made that change and I 100 percent enjoy it," Molina said. "I got a little creative streak in me, and so that gives me an outlet."

This will be the first year that Molina transforms the entire health center into a winter wonderland, and residents have taken notice.

"How dedicated she is, she comes in on her private time to decorate, and I'm glad she includes some of us," resident Betty Crane said.

Molina has only been decorating for a month, but she says there's more Christmas imagination to come, and residents are excited to see what's next.

She says at this stage of life, she wants to make sure everyone has something to look forward to.

"I'd say most of them, this is the last place they'll ever live, and it's important to me, they feel that they're loved and cared and happy," Molina said.

Residents are hoping this will be a new yearly tradition.