City leaders vote to immediately remove Confederate monument from Brownsville park

The City Commission in Brownsville met via teleconference on Tuesday to discuss the removal of a Confederate monument from a park.

City leaders unanimously approved the immediate removal of the Jefferson Davis Memorial Boulder from Washington Park.

The 94-year-old monument honors Davis — a slaveowner who seceded from the United States to head the confederacy — for his “services to the United States of America.”

For years, local activists have asked the Brownsville City Commission to remove the monument. The city, though, never took action.

Amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a police officer in Minneapolis, local activists have renewed their push to remove the monument.

On Monday, the monument was discovered to have been vandalized overnight after the City Commission had already added discussion of its removal to its agenda.

During the virtual meeting, some public comments were made in support to move it a museum with the proper context.

Before voting, Commissioner Ben Neece noted that the ownership of the monument might belong to the state and not the city. He suggested for it to be removed and have it stored until City Manager Noel Bernal determines its ownership.

City management said it has a plan in place to remove the monument within 24 hours.

Watch the video above for further details.