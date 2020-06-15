Police investigating vandalism of Confederate monument in Brownsville

Photo courtesy of Malu Mercado.

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a Confederate monument in a city park.

Someone dumped black paint on the monument, which honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis — ostensibly for his "service to the United States of America" — and covered the plaque with the words: "No Racist Idols."

For years, local activists have asked the Brownsville City Commission to remove the monument. The City Commission is scheduled to discuss the matter on Tuesday.