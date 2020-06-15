Activists ask City Commission to remove Confederate monument from Brownsville park

Activists want Brownsville to remove a monument that honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis from a city park.

The 94-year-old monument honors Davis — a slaveowner who seceded from the United States to head the confederacy — for his “services to the United States of America.”

For years, local activists have asked the Brownsville City Commission to remove the monument. The city, though, never took action.

“Get it out of here now,” said Mark Kaswan of Frontera Progressives. “I mean, they could have this thing down in five minutes. And if they take it off the rock, then we can create a new plaque that actually reflects the values of the people of Brownsville.”

Amid nationwide protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis, local activists have renewed their push to remove the monument.

The City Commission is scheduled to discuss the removal of the monument during a meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. It may be donated to a museum.