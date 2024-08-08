City of Alamo hires new fire chief during special meeting

The city of Alamo has hired a new fire chief during a special meeting held on Wednesday night.

The city decided unanimously to appoint Roman Candelario Flores as the city's new fire chief, according to a news release.

Flores is currently employed with the city of McAllen as a firefighter and community risk officer. He has been employed with the city since April 2003. He will be initiating the transition process with the next week.

"Flores, widely known as R.C., brings over two decades of extensive experience in firefighting and emergency response, making him a vital addition to our city's leadership team," the city said in the release.

Flores holds an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Services Administration from Weatherford College and has earned numerous prestigious certifications from the Texas Commission on Fire Protection, including the titles of Master Firefighter, Master Fire Inspector, and Basic Fire Marshal, among others, according to the release.

He also has qualifications as a Hazardous Materials Technician, Master Instructor III, and High Angle Rope Rescue Technician.

The news release said Flores is also "deeply involved" in community service and is currently volunteering as a coach and advisor.

"Chief Flores's wealth of experience and dedication to public safety will undoubtedly contribute to the continued safety and well-being of our residents," Mayor J.R. Garza said in the release. "We are excited to welcome him to Alamo and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our community."

An official start date has yet to be determined.