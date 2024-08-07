City of Alamo searching for new fire chief, will interview candidates at special meeting

The city of Alamo will be interviewing candidates for the fire chief position during a special meeting on Wednesday.

The position was vacated by Roy Contreras after he resigned back in June. The city says they are looking for someone with at least 10 years of experience to lead the department.

After searching for more than a month, the city has several candidates looking to take over the job.

Contreras was chief for eight years and worked for the Alamo Fire Department for more than three decades.

"When we're going to do an interview process, it can be lengthy. For that reason, we're having a special meeting so we can take our time with the interview process and make the best selection for our community," Alamo Mayor J.R. Garza said.

Efrain Vazquez is currently the fire department's interim fire chief. The city has two fire stations and a total of 19 firefighters and nine volunteer firefighters.

Officials say the department has been running as usual since Contreras left in late June.

Garza says depending on how the meeting goes, a new fire chief may be hired at the meeting.