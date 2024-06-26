City of Brownsville hosting Games of Texas 2024

The city of Brownsville will host the Games of Texas for the second year in a row.

City officials made the announcement in a Wednesday morning news conference.

The 2024 Summer Games – Games of Texas is set for Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 28.

Athletes will compete in 16 different sports at 11 venues across the city. More than 10,000 people are expected to visit Brownsville during the games.

Athletes will also have the opportunity to advance to state level competitions.

“We have wonderful athletes that come out of our region — the Rio Grande Valley — and so we want to make sure that the state of Texas and the nation knows that we're a place to be,” Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said.

The event is expected to bring in millions of dollars to Brownsville’s economy.

More information is available online.