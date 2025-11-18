City of Edinburg getting ready for annual UFO Festival

The city of Edinburg is gearing up for the UFO Festival and conference.

The 3-day event is filled with speakers and local lore.

Assistant Director of Cultural Arts Magdiel Castle spoke with Channel 5 News' Sarah Cervera about the events scheduled and celebrity speakers that will make an appearance.

The UFO Festival is scheduled for November 20 through November 22. The conference will be held at the Edinburg Ace Center, located at 315 West McIntyre Street, and the festival will be held at Promenade Park, located at 201 West McIntyre Street.

