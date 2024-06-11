City of Edinburg wins fourth All-American City Award

The city of Edinburg has earned the All-American City Award.

The special recognition was announced over the weekend during a national competition. This is the 4th time Edinburg has won this title and while every win has been special, this year's award was decades in the making.

"The last time it was won was 24 years ago. There's always a theme every year," City of Edinburg Mayor Pro Tem Daniel 'Dan' Diaz said. "This year is how to bring in people, how do you get the residents and everyone involved. Our 2,040 committees bring in residents, our mayor's youth council bring in young people to vote, all that, and our cultural arts inclusivity with pirate's cove...was all something that judges felt was very important."

Edinburg is one of 10 communities across the country that earned the title this year.