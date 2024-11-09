City of Harlingen awarded $1 million for drainage improvements

Flood relief is coming for hundreds of Harlingen residents.

Rio Grande Valley Congressman Vicente Gonzalez awarded city leaders more than $1 million for drainage improvements along 5th Street and 7th Street.

The grant covers the majority of the project cost. Officials say the city will use about $350,000 from the general fund to pay for what's left.

The goal of the project is to increase the amount of stormwater drainage pipes can hold.

"We are increasing the sizes of all the storm water pipes underground. All of the stormwater pipes will be upsized. We are going to replace undersized inlets on the curbs and streets," Harlingen City Engineer Luis Vargas said.

Nearly 700 property owners will benefit from these upgrades. Construction is expected to begin in the middle of 2025.