City of Harlingen conducting survey on growth plan

Harlingen city leaders need help figuring out a growth plan. Residents can voice their thoughts through an online survey.

The city is planning for the next 20 years. They want to know about roads, parks and the downtown area.

The planning director says they've had an increase in new building permits and are concerned with increased traffic.

"You end up with too many people in one part and possible congestion," Harlingen Developing and Planning Director Xavier Cervantes said. "Big areas where there are no parks for the kids to play."

A city meeting is scheduled for Monday, November 18 at the Harlingen Community Center beginning at 6 p.m.

Those unable to attend can still fill out an online survey. The deadline to do so is December 1. To fill out the survey, click here.