City of Harlingen elects Norma Sepulveda as new mayor, unofficial election results show
The city of Harlingen elected a new mayor Saturday night, according to unofficial election results.
Challenger Norma Sepulveda received 3,659 votes to beat out incumbent Chris Boswell, who received 2,388 votes.
In a statement, Sepulveda said she was inspired by the city’s turnout in the historic election.
"From the beginning, this election was about bringing people from all parts of our community together. I am inspired by the historic turnout in this municipal election, and I am excited to represent a unified city ready to making Harlingen the capital of the RGV once again. I also want to thank Mr. Boswell for his many years of public service. Once in office, I vow to be a Mayor for ALL of Harlingen, regardless of who people voted for in this election. And to #TeamNorma, your support made this historic election possible! I am eternally grateful."
