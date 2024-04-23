City of McAllen aims to educate the Valley on keeping the Earth healthy

The Keep McAllen Beautiful project aims to promote a more eco-friendly community.

Program Director Chris Lash said their goals are to educate the public on how to preserve and properly plant trees.

"Reduce, reuse, recycle, all those three components are important when it comes to protecting our earth," Lash said. "Just think about if we all did one, just one thing and one thing only, to help, it would make a huge difference."

Lash also discussed the dangers of littering and how to be more conscious of your daily habits like recycling.