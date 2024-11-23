City of McAllen award first-ever McAllen Shines Community Champion

Lone Star National Bank Board Chairman Alonzo Cantu was awarded the first-ever McAllen Shines Community Champion award.

The award recognizes people who work to make McAllen a better place to live.

Cantu's contributions include a lifetime of leadership and dedication to beautifying McAllen's business spaces.

"I think that's my philosophy, since we started building back a long time ago, landscaping was very important, and cleanliness and having neat order," Cantu said.

McAllen Shines is open to residents and is focused on promoting civic pride, respect and cleanliness.