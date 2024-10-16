City of McAllen highlights details to upcoming holiday parade
McAllen city officials made some big announcements regarding this year's upcoming holiday parade.
A press conference was at the McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.
"We are just about 50 days away from welcoming nearly 270,000 residents, families, guests, visitors to the great city of McAllen, eight-time AFEA Best Parade in the World," McAllen City Manager Isaac Tawil said.
The parade will feature new floats and fireworks, plus 14 high school bands, including one from San Antonio.
The parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7th.
