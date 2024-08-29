City of McAllen seeks to restore old reservoir

City officials in McAllen are working to restore an old pond between the airport and La Plaza Mall.

It used to be the city's old water reservoir, but the city emptied it and is now planning to develop the land.

The city council approved a measure to work on improvements, and it's leaving the family who owns the land worried.

"I'm concerned. I have a lot of sentimental value for this property, of course it belonged to my grandparents and my parents," McAllen resident Sylvia Casarez said. "That land was taken from them to build that reservoir."

Casarez says she wants to stay and hopes the city takes that into consideration.

For now, it's not known what will replace the pond, but McAllen city leaders plan to cap redevelopment expenses at $75 million.