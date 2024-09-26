City of McAllen updating city codes for small business owners

The city of McAllen wants to update rules to make it easier for more small businesses to get started.

The city's planning director says city code relating to small businesses was last updated in the 1970s.

According to Edgar Garcia, some rules are outdated, and city leaders are hoping to make it easier for entrepreneurs to start their business.

A proposed change would allow the planning department to approve variances if a business has a reason for not meeting requirements.

That would speed up a lengthy process that typically requires a vote by city commissioners.

“The planning director will be able to approve that instead of going through an extensive process that takes four to six weeks,” Garcia said.

The public is invited to provide their input on the proposed unified development code in two upcoming meetings.

The meetings are set for Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 4 p.m. at the McAllen Chamber of Commerce, and Monday, Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. at McAllen City Hall.

