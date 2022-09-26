City of Mercedes and Hidalgo County Health Department to host Health Fair Event

Photo Credit: City of Mercedes

The city of Mercedes and the Hidalgo County Health Department will be hosting a Community Health Fair and Vaccine Clinic.

The health fair will take place at the Mercedes Dome Recreation Center on Wednesday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Hidalgo County Health Department staff will administer Pfizer vaccines for anyone six months and older, and Moderna vaccines for anyone 12 years and older, as well as additional boosters.

Additional vaccines are available for those who qualify:

TVFC $5 per dose for children 18 years and younger

ASN $10 per dose

Flu $20 per dose without insurance

Insurances such as CHIP, Medicaid, AETNA, BlueCross or United Healthcare are acceptable.

The Hidalgo County Health Department will be issuing $50 gift cards for the first 50 people.

To qualify for the gift card, you must have the first and second COVID-19 doses, must be five years or older, and must be a Hidalgo County resident.

No appointment is required to attend the event.