City of Mercedes cracking down on illegal dumping

The Mercedes Police Department is cracking down on illegal dumping.

As part of the crackdown, Mercedes police officers arrested a man they said was illegally dumping over 200 tires.

“This incident actually started because we received calls from different citizens about different tires thrown all over the areas all over town,” Mercedes police Lt. Jesus Rodriguez said. “Then we received information from a source that they suspected somebody who was dumping all these tires."

That suspect was identified as Richie Navarro, who was arrested on one count of illegal dumping on July 29.

On Wednesday, Mercedes police officers and the city’s code enforcement team visited Navarro’s home, where they found around 300 additional tires at his property.

Rodriguez said the police department wants to catch more people, and put a stop to illegal dumping in their city.

Those needing to dispose of their trash are urged to use one of the designated trash collection sites in Hidalgo County. A permit is necessary to use them, and more details are available online.