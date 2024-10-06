City of Mercedes now designated as Certified Local Government
The city of Mercedes has a new honor, it was designated a Certified Local Government by the Texas Historical Commission.
Leaders are now taking steps to preserve their local history.
Anyone who makes their way around Mercedes will see old and board up buildings, but they have a story to tell.
"A lot of the businesses on Texas Avenue, as that was one of the first streets that was developed, many of those businesses have been there a long time," Mercedes Historic Preservation Officer Marisol Vidales said.
With Mercedes being named a Certified Local Government, it has opened the doors for the preservation of historic buildings and gives city leaders access to grants and funding.
"We also now have access to a network of other CLG's that are at the state and federal level due to the national park service. We have access to technical assistance because of the historical commission," Vidales said.
There are currently a total of 31 properties that the city is looking to preserve, including the old city hall building.
