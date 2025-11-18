City of Mission seeking donations for Adopt-A-Grandparent initiative

The city of Mission is looking to collect items for their annual Adopt-A-Grandparent initiative.

They're collecting everything from teddy bears, socks, blankets, board games, and coloring books.

All donations will be distributed to long-term nursing home residents to bring them a smile this holiday season.

Last year, the city collected over a thousand items, and they are hoping to collect more this year.

"It's really all on the community. We do this off donation-based, but we're really hoping the community can come together to collect as many things as we need for the elderly," Mission Media Relations Director Sydney Hernandez said.

Donations can be dropped off at city hall, the police department or fire department. The deadline is December 12.