City of Mission to hold mental health outreach resource event

About 57 million people in the United States battle with mental health, and the majority are teens, according to the CDC.

The month of May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the city of Mission is looking to raise awareness.

The city is hosting a Mental Health Walk and Wellness Fair Wednesday night.

The city said that the city wants to promote relaxation techniques, resources available to the community, and acceptance so they know that they are not alone in their fight.

The event is called Just Breathe and is going to start at 6 p.m. with a walk for mental health.

Officials say those that take part will honor the people who suffer and are battling through a mental health condition.

This is the second time the city of Mission has hosted an event like this. Officials say they are going even bigger this time around.

"Mental health is a priority. We understand that it's just as important as your physical health and physical body," city of Mission Spokesperson Kenia Gomez said. "This year we decided to make it bigger and better with free classes, yoga, Zen room and jewelry making and also live music. Music can be really relaxing for some people, and we'll also have those resources."

City officials say there will be a mini-health fair with local organizations looking to provide the community with resources available in the city.

There are also going to be free eye exams.

The event will take place at the Mission Event Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is open to the community and is completely free.