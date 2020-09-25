City of Pharr invests in drone to assist with emergency situations

The City of Pharr has invested in a $30,000 drone to help save lives.

Daniel Ramirez, Pharr director of communications and deputy emergency management coordinator said the investment was made so that they can respond to emergencies.

“The drone has infrared camera, so it picks up body hear, so at night we can see if somebody is lost,” Ramirez said.

The drone can go as high as nine miles and can cover areas that are sometimes unreachable. It will also be used to help the police department, fire department and other areas for emergency purposes.

Watch the video for the full story.