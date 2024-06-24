City of Pharr kicks off men’s health week
The city of Pharr is kicking-off a week dedicated to men's health.
The city's public health department believes more attention needs to be put on certain types of diseases that impact men.
“[There’s] prostate cancer, colon cancer, and in young men testicular cancer,” Pharr Public Health Director Dr. Cynthia Gutiérrez said. “So we want men to be aware early so that they can get tested, diagnosed and treated so we can save lives."
The city of Pharr will be holding several events for the city’s first ever men’s health week. A schedule of events is below.
