City of Weslaco to host holiday parade on Saturday
Holiday parades continue around the Rio Grande Valley, and Weslaco is busy getting ready for their Lighted Christmas Parade.
Weslaco Chamber of Commerce President Barbara Garza speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on what people can expect at the parade.
The Weslaco Lighted Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, in downtown Weslaco.
For more information, visit the city of Weslaco's Facebook page or the city's website.
