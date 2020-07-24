Classes at UTRGV could be held in-person, online depending on coursework

Soon, students at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will be heading back for their fall semester classes.

On Thursday, Dr. John Krouse the dean for the university's School of Medicine cleared up any confusion about how classes will be held.

Dr. Krouse said that depending on the coursework, many classes will be offered online while some will be a hybrid of in-person and online learning.

However, some classes will only be online.

"I cannot train a medical student without that medical student having some sort amount of direct patient care," Dr. Krouse said.

He explained that some classes require a labratory-style settings where face-to-face instruction is essential to obtaining a degree in that field.

Dr. Krouse said the university would have to provide Personal Protective Equipment for students and faculty.

He added that that if a student has any concerns, they should contact their department head or faculty advisor.