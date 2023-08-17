Classes to resume Monday at Brownsville ISD elementary campus with faulty AC

An elementary campus with a faulty AC system will be closed through Saturday, Aug. 19, according to the Brownsville Independent School District.

As previously reported, second through fifth grade students at Ortiz Elementary School were relocated to a different campus due to the malfunctioning AC.

PREVIOUS STORY: Students at Brownsville ISD elementary campus relocating due to AC issues

On Thursday, the district announced that while they’ve “successfully identified a solution,” they’ll need to close the campus on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 for a thorough deep cleaning of the school.

Classes will resume on Monday, Aug. 21, the district added.