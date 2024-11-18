Cleanup report to be submitted following Weslaco chemical spill

The city of Weslaco is expected to submit a cleanup report to the state's environmental agency following a Friday chemical leak at the city water plant.

The leak occurred Friday at the Sugarcane Water Plant, located at 2500 North Texas Blvd., and triggered a brief shelter in place order.

According to a representative with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, 50 to 75 gallons of chlorine dioxide spilled at the plant.

“TCEQ was also notified that first responders with hazardous material response services were on site and a third-party remediation team was in route,” TCEQ spokesperson Victoria Cann told channel 5 News. “TCEQ will monitor the cleanup of the spill and the city will be required to provide a written report that includes a description of the actions conducted in response to the spill.”

The agency will monitor cleanup of the spill.