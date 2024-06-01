Climatologist: Hotter days ahead across the entire state

Over at Oleander Acres RV Park in Mission, guests left sooner than usual.

“We have people that left two weeks early, because they said at 111 degrees, the air conditioner can only do so much,” RV park manager Seth Welliver said.

Across the Rio Grande Valley, new heat records are being made. The rest of the state is also seeing hotter temperatures.

“What used to be the 95 degree days are becoming 100 degree days,” Texas State Climatologist Dr. John Nielsen-Gammon said.

According to Nielsen-Gammon, the new heat records are lining up with climate predictions that temperatures are on the way up.

“2022 and 2023 are both very hot summers, so we're seeing the number of 100 degree days increasing at a somewhat faster rate than before,” Nielsen-Gammon.

Nielsen-Gammon predicts hotter days are ahead at a rate of half a degree every decade in Texas. According to Nielsen-Gammon, evidence supports the conclusion that global use of fossil fuels and accumulation of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere is spurring this change.

“We're expecting temperatures to increase by another degree or two on average by the middle of the 21st century,” Nielsen-Gammon said.

The high heat will spur more wildfires, more extreme evaporation, and more moisture in the sky. All these factors add to additional storm potential, Nielsen-Gammon said.

