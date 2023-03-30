Coffee with Coaches: Harlingen South's Bryan Aughney

HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Bryan Aughney is leading the Harlingen South baseball program to an undefeated season, making an 8-0 run in district. In this episode of Coffee with Coaches, Bella Michaels sits down with Coach Aughney to see how he's acclimating in his returning season to high school baseball after leaving Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. He spent five successful seasons as the University's head baseball coach, leading the program to its first NAIA World Series Opening round in 2021. Watch video above for more: