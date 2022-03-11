x

Cold front arrives in the Valley, wind advisory in effect

By: Rudy Mireles

A wind advisory is now in effect after a cold front made its way into the Valley.

Wind gusts are hitting as high as 40 miles per hour in some areas.

Most temperatures are currently in the 60s and 70s, but lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s.

