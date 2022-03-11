Cold front arrives in the Valley, wind advisory in effect

A wind advisory is now in effect after a cold front made its way into the Valley.

Wind gusts are hitting as high as 40 miles per hour in some areas.

Most temperatures are currently in the 60s and 70s, but lows tonight will dip into the upper 30s.

For the latest weather updates, follow our KRGV Weather on Facebook and download our KRGV Weather app in the App store and on Google Play.

You can also watch our latest weather cast here.

WEATHER UPDATES: Click here to see the latest weather updates.